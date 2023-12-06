Newsable: How maths can help you find a car park this Christmas

Finding a car park on any day can be a mission, let alone in the lead up to Christmas.

At this time of the year, shopping malls are packed and town centres are buzzing, so finding a parking spot can take almost the same amount of time as your shopping does (and dare we mention the number of car parks physically disappearing left, right, and centre as our streets become more cycle and pedestrian friendly?).

But luckily, it seems maths is on our side!

Michael Rose, a mathematician from the Australian Institute of Nuclear Science and Engineering, spoke with Newsable about how the school subject you either loved or hated could actually help you nab a park.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

So, how can maths help save us from parking pain?

I cannot promise a guaranteed, foolproof solution, but there is some advice we can offer.

It very much depends on what kind of car park you are in, how full it is, and how chocker the cars driving around are.

You want the Goldilocks approach - where you’re not too pessimistic and going straight for the car parks right at the back, but you’re not too optimistic either and just circling around those pressure spots at the front, trying to nab your dream spot.

You want to have a tactic [that’s] in the middle - settle for something that’s a little bit further away, just to make sure you get yourself a park and you’re spending ages driving around.

What do you think of some people’s (my mother’s) strategy of the power of positive thinking as you near the spot you want a park in?

I think positive thinking is wonderful, but unfortunately, mathematical models don’t tend to value that so much as they do other things.

What we’re trying to do is minimise the total amount of time you’re looking for a park and not in the shops - that’s both the time that you take driving around looking and the time you take walking from your car to the shops once you get one.

As humans, we tend to value the part about walking from your car a lot more than we think about the time it takes driving around - we’re quite happy to sacrifice five minutes driving around and around to save ourselves one minute of walking. But, if we do it every time it’s going to cost us five minutes tomorrow and the next day and the next.

The best advice I can give is maybe just think about the time you’ve saved not driving around when you’re doing that little bit of longer walking.

