Renowned New Zealand sculptor Paul Dibble dead at 80

Paul Dibble, one of New Zealand’s pre-eminent sculptors, is being remembered as a humble character who enjoyed toiling away in his Palmerston North foundry.

Renowned New Zealand sculptor Paul Dibble, whose striking bronze creations hold distinction in city spaces throughout the country, has died at the age of 80.

In a statement announcing his death on Tuesday night, the directors of Gow Langsford Gallery in Auckland described him as one of the nation’s foremost artists of the past 50 years.

Family later confirmed Dibble died in hospice care that afternoon.

Gallery director John Gow said Dibble would leave an exceptional legacy that would continue to be admired for decades to come.

Supplied Dibble at work in his Palmerston North foundry in 2020.

“Paul was a great artist, and he was also a great friend. He was one of New Zealand’s finest sculptors, and he was also a very down-to-earth, warm, and good-humoured man.

“Paul’s art has enriched the lives of so many collectors and art lovers over the years.”

Dibble, who was born in Waitakururu, near Thames, went on to forge an esteemed career in sculpture, building his own foundry in Palmerston North – his home for many years.

Gow said the foundry enabled Dibble to cast his own large-scale artworks, a complex technical challenge that most artists would instead outsource to a commercial foundry. Wife Fran Dibble, an artist in her own right, worked closely with him.

Gallery director Gary Langsford said Dibble was a pioneer of New Zealand sculpture, working at a scale and level of ambition that almost no one else had.

Supplied Paul and Fran Dibble in 2017.

His major achievements included being commissioned to produce the New Zealand War Memorial in London, which was unveiled by Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park Corner in 2006.

Dibble’s sculptures are held in public and private collections throughout the country, with native flora and fauna reoccurring subjects.

Six hold pride of place in Palmerston North’s central city, with another three at Massey University, Victoria Esplanade, and IPU New Zealand.

Supplied Dibble’s winning design for the New Zealand Memorial in Hyde Park, London, titled Southern Stand.

He had held more than 20 solo exhibitions at the Gow Langsford Gallery since 1987, and many group displays,

Gallery director Anna Jackson said Dibble was one of New Zealand’s greatest artists, and an understated character.

“He remained refreshingly humble, even when he became hugely successful and well-known.”

Continuum, an exhibition of works from Dibble’s private collection, opened at Te Manawa, in Palmerston North, in November, but the artist was not well enough to attend.