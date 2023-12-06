New state-of-the-art infrastructure at Linton keeps military on the march

New maintenance support building, named Farrier Lines, will boost the army’s ability to maintain vehicles and equipment.

The New Zealand Army has taken a step forward in its ability to maintain a combat-capable, well-equipped and prepared fighting force with the opening of a new maintenance support area at Linton Military Camp.

The 8500-square-metre facility, named Farrier Lines, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure opened on Wednesday. It will allow personnel to maintain and repair defence equipment.

The name, farrier, comes from the Latin word ferrum (meaning iron), and the name Farrier Lines is a nod to the history of artisanal metal work in the army, which includes repairing gun carriages and artillery, tending to cavalry horse shoes and blacksmith work, particularly during the First World War.

Farrier Lines cost about $50 million and was one of five planned infrastructure projects to be delivered as part of the army’s consolidated logistics programme. It replaced Second World War-era buildings.

Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, said Farrier Lines would improve and modernise army logistics service delivery to better enable the defence force to meet the demands of the modern operating environment.

Farrier Lines has a number of features designed to improve its environmental footprint. It has under-floor heating, humidity and temperature controls, EV charging, solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

It will allow soldiers to work efficiently and in comfort with drive-through bays, hydraulic vehicle lifts, rolling roads, a gantry crane and a weapons range to test small arms after repairs.

This building will help maintain the army’s primary combat vehicle, the light armoured vehicle, the recently acquired armoured Bushmaster trucks and a wide range of weapons, radios and specialist equipment.

DEFENCE FORCE The new Farrier Lines building opened on Wednesday.

“Farrier Lines is key to ensuring future generations are well prepared for future challenges,” Boswell said.

“Fit-for-purpose logistics infrastructure is fundamental to our army being combat ready and able to operate across the spectrum of military operations, as and when required, domestically, throughout the Pacific and around the world.”

Linton camp, near Palmerston North, is the army’s biggest camp, home base to more than 3000 personnel, including members of its primary operational force, 1(NZ) Brigade.

It is also home to its biggest workshop, which supports several hundred vehicles and its widest range of equipment.