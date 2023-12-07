Newsable: Rates rises higher because Three Waters was axed, mayors say

Three Waters would have spread costs over a longer timeframe, and avoided the sharp spikes being suggested now, mayors say.

If interest rates inflating your mortgage repayments and your grocery bill growing every week weren’t enough, more pain looks to be coming in the form of your rates bill.

Mayors across the country are warning of double-digit rates rises, with the only alternative being significant cuts to essential services.

Hamilton City Council is proposing a 25.5% increase, which would work out to an extra $722 a year for the average ratepayer.

Meanwhile, in Lower Hutt, the council is consulting on a 16.5% rates rise.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry, also vice president of Local Government New Zealand, told Newsable it’s difficult asking resident to contribute so much more.

“The challenge for us is trying to find the balance between not kicking the can down the road when it comes to infrastructure…and also ensuring that there is a level of affordability.”

“The system is broken, the rating system is totally broken right across New Zealand.”

Barry said 11-12% of the 16.5% increase being proposed is “unavoidable costs”, like insurance and interest rates.

“Things that you really cannot avoid, unless you start to make big cuts to your capital program or to services that you deliver in the community.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Campbell Grant told Newsable the ratings system is broken “right across New Zealand”.

One issue weighing heavily on the balance sheets of most councils is repairing and upgrading water infrastructure.

Barry explained that the Labour government’s Three Waters proposal would have achieved balance separation, and allowed councils to take water assets off their books.

“Ultimately, ratepayers still would have had to pay for those water charges in some way… But it would have allowed a mechanism to spread the costs over a much longer period of time and not see these sharp rate increases.”

The new coalition government still wants to achieve this balance sheet separation, while retaining local control and ownership.

Barry said that would take pressure off councils' long-term plans and the rate increases forecast over the next 10 years.

“That will be really important over the next six months, as we start to make decisions on those long-term plans.”

Listen to the full interview here.

