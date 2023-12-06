Lotto player wins $1 million in First Division

Lotto NZ said that Powerball was not struck, and the jackpot on Saturday night would be $8 million. (File photo)

One Lotto player in Christchurch has scooped $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket to Wednesday night's draw was sold on MyLotto.

Lotto NZ said that Powerball was not struck, and the jackpot on Saturday night would be $8 million.

Thirteen Lotto players bagged $15,227 each after winning Lotto Second Division.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,694, Lotto NZ said.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Woodys Winners in Wellsford.

The other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, Hamilton, Gisborne, Whanganui, Paraparaumu, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Queenstown.