Ruby and Simba: the couple whose noise infuriates their neighbours

For the past three years, a noisy couple residing on Napier Hill have been the bane of their neighbours.

They’ve been the source of numerous complaints and several visits by council staff.

Every attempt at reason has failed and the council, with nowhere left to turn, has brought matters to a head with an upcoming hearing that may end the racket with the imposition of strict conditions.

The couple is Ruby, a female Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu, and Simba, a male Shih Tzu/Lhasa Apso. They live on Shakespeare Rd.

It’s their owner, Nuzia Scaranci, that the Napier City Council has been dealing with over their noise, and it is Scaranci who will appear at the Barking Dogs hearing at the Napier War Memorial Centre next Friday.

Supplied Nuzia Scaranci with her dogs Ruby, left, and Simba, right.

Since late 2020, the council has received 17 complaints from three separate complainants, regarding the pair’s persistent loud barking or howling.

The council says neighbours have reported significant impacts, such as loss of sleep for shift workers, and the right to quiet enjoyment of homes and disturbance to work from home.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday, Scaranci said Ruby and Simba were not that loud, and did not bark as often as was claimed. She believed most of the complaints came from one neighbour with whom she’d had difficulties.

Scaranci, who lives in the home with her husband and son, was issued a first ‘barking letter’ by the council after a complaint in November 2020. A second was sent in April 2021 after a different neighbour complained.

Supplied Ruby, a female Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu, from Napier.

Things appeared to have settled down for a while, but then, in September last year, the council received a further complaint, then another.

By November last year, Scaranci had received two further ‘barking letters’.

When the council issued a survey to neighbours about the noise, just one neighbour said the barking was loud and persistent, so the council didn’t feel further action was needed.

But there was more barking in March, prompting council officers to visit Scaranci, where they found two puppies, which were also barking. Then more complaints in April, June and July.

Things really came to a head in September.

Simba, a male Shih Tzu/Lhasa Apso.

The council’s animal control officers visited one complainant’s home to assess the barking themselves.

“As soon as they arrived at the neighbouring property, one of the dogs, who they believed to be Simba, approached the fence and continued to bark for the duration of the visit (approximately 10 minutes),” the report said.

Two further reports of barking at the property were received that month, and on September 18 the council sent Scaranci a notice of requirement, which means she had to “take all reasonable steps to ensure that the dog does not cause a nuisance to any other person, whether by persistent and loud barking or howling or by any other means”.

SUPPLIED Ruby, and Simba, the source of multiple noise complaints in Napier

Scaranci objected to the requirements letter, so the matter is going to the hearing next Friday . If matters are not resolved at the hearing the matter can progress to court.

Scaranci, who has owned the property since 2019, said “we have never had trouble with the dogs before this guy started complaining. It’s his word against mine. I have other neighbours who will back up my story”.

She also believed Ruby had been poisoned in May this year. Scaranci said she found Ruby having seizures, so she took her to a vet, whose report said she was showing “signs consistent with slug bait/ compost toxicity/rat bait?”.

”I stayed with her at the vets until midnight. At one stage, the vet asked if I wanted to have her put down due to the amount of seizures she was having. It cost me nearly $1500,” she said.

Scaranci said she was looking forward to the hearing, so she could put her side of the story.