Jury in Blackmoore trial yet to reach verdict

Angela Blackmoore was murdered on August 17, 1995, when she was a pregnant Christchurch mother.

Jurors in the Angela Blackmoore trial will continue an effort to reach a verdict on Friday.

After chalking up about 11 hours of deliberation, they called it quits about 4.15pm on Thursday.

David Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, have denied charges that they were parties to the murder of pregnant young mum Angela Blackmoore, 21, on the night of August 17, 1995.

The crime remained unsolved until October 25, 2019, when Christchurch fitter and welder Jeremy Powell confessed to the murder in a police interview.

Powell alleged he had been helped by Wright-Meldrum, his then girlfriend, and carried out the killing on orders from Hawken, who hoped to get some financial benefit out of Blackmoore’s property.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum are on trial for the murder of Angela Blackmoore.

He pleaded guilty to the murder in February 2020 and was sentenced to life imprisonment with no right to parole for 10 years.

Powell gave evidence against Wright-Meldrum and Hawken in the trial.

The Crown alleged he was an honest and compelling witness who had no reason to lie.

It said numerous factors supported his evidence, including statements made by the defendants on intercepted phone calls and witnesses who confirmed elements of his testimony.

The Defence said Powell’s allegations were self-serving as he was trying to spread the blame to reduce his culpability and the shame he had brought to his family.

Powell, they said, had continued his lying in court as demonstrated by his answers over objectionable videos deleted from his devices.