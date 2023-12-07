At least four Auckland schools evacuated after receiving email threats

Four North Shore schools have closed for the day after they were sent threatening emails.

Several schools on Auckland’s North Shore have been evacuated after receiving email threats on Thursday.

Dozens of schools, healthcare facilities, courthouses and religious organisations have received similar threats in recent weeks, including more than 20 schools on November 23.

The following schools confirmed they received the threatening email and are asking parents to collect their children.

Mairangi Bay School

Murrays Bay Primary School

Browns Bay School

Sherwood School.

Police said the email of a “concerning nature” was sent to “a number of” organisations and schools in Auckland on Thursday.

The email is not thought to have been sent as widely as the November 23 incident.

“We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation.

“Staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.”

Reassurance and support are being provided to those impacted.

“We acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for those involved.”

In a notice on its website, Murrays Bay Primary School said children had been evacuated to the Murrays Bay Intermediate School gymnasium.

“We have just been advised by police that it will take some time to deal with the incident at the school.

“The school has robust emergency management procedures and the focus is on the safety of staff and students.”

Browns Bay School’s online notice asked that children in years 1 and 3 be collected from the school hall, while years 2, 4, 5 and 6 can be collected from the field.

“Please report to your child's teacher for collection. Children's bags are to be left at school and collected tomorrow.”