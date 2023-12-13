Santa Paws competition: Look at these festive furry friends!

Neighbourly and Southern Cross Pet Insurance are bringing the goods with the cutest campaign around: Santa Paws.

Neighbours across the country are sharing photos of their furry friends in the Christmas spirit on Neighbourly’s Santa Paws page before entries close on December 21 and we are here to share the gorgeous photos with you all.

Have a look at all of the entries for Santa Paws on Neighbourly.

Some amazing Santa Paws entries so far

Teri Crowley from Kaiapoi has posted this festive photo of Miss Riley and Harvey looking fabulous in their Christmas hats.

Supplied/Neighbourly Santa Paws contestants, Riley and Harvey.

Leila Bentley from Kerikeri has a full house with a border collie, terrier poodle, bunnies and her cat, George. She has shared this photo of George sleeping under the Christmas tree. Of her pets, she says ‘they may be little, but they bring so much happiness’.

Supplied/Neighbourly George is sleeping soundly waiting for Santa to arrive.

But it’s not all paws around here. Hayley Guthrie from Opunake dressed up her sheep for the occasion, ‘Annie makes a great Christmas present under a beautiful tree.’

Supplied/Stuff Annie, the festive sheep.

‘On the 10th day of Christmas, Santa sent to me, our foster kitten Esme’ writes Zeinab Chegini from Beach Haven.

Supplied/Stuff Esme, Zeinab’s foster kitten hiding in a Christmas stocking.

Scott Stevenson, who lives in Waikanae, entered this photo into the Santa Paws competition, writing ‘Here's our Ruby, anticipating lots of good festive cheer.’

Supplied/Stuff Ruby posing for her Santa Paws photo.

Check out these beautiful dogs from Pakuranga Heights posted by Fiona Seiffert. This is Dougal and Orson posing for their Christmas photo.

Supplied/Stuff Santa Paws contestants, Dougal and Orson.

Briana Woolley lives in Red Beach with her two dogs and has posted this photo of them in their festive best.

Supplied/Neighbourly Briana’s dogs are counting down the days till Christmas.

‘Eva is not sure about this Christmas thing...’ writes James Kerr from Te Atatu South in Auckland.