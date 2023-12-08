Young father died of 'asphyxia by sand' while walking on Raumati Beach with his 2-year-old

Andre Bradshaw died while out walking on the beach with his daughter, Skyla

A young Wellington father died from “asphyxia by sand” after he fell face down on Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, while walking with his two-year-old daughter.

Andre Bradshaw, 25, was found unresponsive on the beach by a member of the public on June 28, with his daughter Skyla at his side.

His shocked family didn’t understand the cause of the Wellington builder’s sudden death, said Skyla’s mother Meya Cameron, who launched a fundraiser after his death.

“Andre passed away doing what he loved the most and that was walking on the beach with Skyla and Skyla witnessed it. We are in complete shock. Skyla was everything to Andre and Skyla will always look up to her Dada. Skyla is only 2-years-old, and it is a massive change in her life as she has lost her dad,” Cameron said.

John Nicholson/Stuff Raumati Beach Kapiti Coast, looking towards Kapiti Island.

Now, his grieving family has answers, after coroner Mark Wilton published his findings.

Bradshaw was last seen alive at 11.50am that morning by his former partner. He was found face down on the beach at 12.10pm.

The night before his death, Mr Bradshaw attended the Wellington Accident and Urgent Medical Centre with escalating severe upper back and neck pain, and was prescribed tramadol for pain relief.

Bradshaw’s medical history included a remote seizure-like disorder which was attributed to a conversion disorder. He also had a nerve condition thought to be related to chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

A post-mortem examination by forensic pathologist Dr Judy Melinek found sand in Bradshaw’s windpipe, indicating that he had a medical event which caused him to fall face down onto the sand, subsequently continuing to breathe.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Police at Raumati Beach.

She also found sand within his lungs and evidence of pulmonary edema.

Bradshaw’s cardiovascular disease and prior seizure-like disorder were significant contributory conditions that reasonably explained his sudden collapse and subsequent asphyxiation, Melinek said.

Three different flu-like viruses found in his blood could also have caused Mr Bradshaw’s collapse and aspiration as well, the pathologist said.