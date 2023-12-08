One arrested as Ngāti Pāoa occupation removed from Waiheke foreshore

A Ngāti Pāoa occupation against the construction of a marina at Pūtiki Bay on Auckland's Waiheke Island has been removed by the council.

One person has been arrested after police and security guards arrived with council staff to remove a Ngāti Pāoa occupation on Waiheke Island on Friday morning.

Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police assisted Auckland Council staff at Pūtiki Bay on Friday morning and arrested a 53-year-old man in relation to an alleged assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

The occupation was established by people of Ngāti Pāoa descent on the foreshore at Kennedy Point, Pūtiki Bay, in opposition to the construction of a marina which began there in March 2021.

Structures have been erected at the beach over the years as some Ngāti Pāoa descendants, as well as Waiheke residents, fought to stop the marina.

On Friday, police and security guards were stationed along the road and beach while council staff brought in a digger to remove the structures.

Kathryn Ngapo (Ngāti Pāoa), who grew up on the island and protested against the marina, said she was grateful to the man, who had stayed at the site for a long time.

“He’s stuck it out by himself and stood the ground for Ngāti Pāoa. I am grateful to him for taking the stand, including through some very bad weather.

“What he’s been doing is expressing, in a valid way, the practice as a kaitiaki of defending our whenua, our moana.”

Erin Johnson/Stuff Auckland Council removes a Ngāti Paoa occupation at Pūtiki Bay, Kennedy Point, Waiheke Island

Auckland Council’s general manager licensing and regulatory compliance James Hassall said council “worked with support agencies to remove the illegal occupiers” at the bay after there had been numerous conversations, communications and notices delivered to the occupier to vacate the site since 2022.

”In June, the council issued the remaining occupiers with a by-law notice for non-compliance with the Public Safety & Nuisance Bylaw 2013,“ Hassall said.

The occupiers were requested to vacate the site and remove the structures by June 30, 2023.

”After granting an extension to 31 July 2023, further efforts to agree a departure date have been unsuccessful.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kathryn Ngapo (Ngāti Pāoa) said she was grateful for the stand the final occupier had taken.

Hassall said the site was fenced on Friday morning to allow contractors to work safely.

“Careful consideration has been given to the wellbeing of the occupiers and their personal effects.”

Short-term storage has been provided for personal items and the remains of the illegal structures were taken to the local refuse station, he said.