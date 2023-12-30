Do you have what it takes to be a career firefighter? A Stuff reporter gives it a go

Katie Ham kits herself out to work with the team at the Albany Fire Station in Auckland.

I’ve been in Auckland’s Albany Fire Station for less than 10 minutes and I’m kitting up. First the boots, then the overalls, a hood and a jacket until suddenly I’m wearing what I’m told is 20kg of gear.

Taking a break from behind the breaking news desk, I’ve been invited to join Albany’s Green Watch for a Saturday day shift as part of a nationwide recruitment campaign.

Minutes after I finished suiting up, we headed out to what ended up being our only call of the day - a rare occurrence, I’m told, with the average day consisting of “six or seven pushes out the door”.

With a target of just 90 seconds from first hearing the alarm ring through the station to having to be on the road, no time is wasted as we pile into the truck.

I quickly learnt that where you sit in a fire truck says much more than who called shotgun first.

Each crew is made up of four firefighters. First up is our driver, 61-year-old Dean Olsen, who is in charge of getting us to the scene safely and, as soon as we’re there, finding water.

To his left sits 58-year-old Station Officer Wayne Donnelly, my tour guide for the day and the man calling the shots. Once on site, he’ll be in charge of delegating resources and deciding when to call in reinforcements.

And then either side of me, the people who will actually be fighting the fires – Jason Coleman, 43, and Dave Quedley, 67.

We were en route to what came through as a “structure fire” at a retirement village when I managed to get my first question in – what’s the typical Saturday look like?

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff reporter Katie Ham spent a day with firefighters at Albany Fire Station in December.

“It’s very weather dependent,” Donnelly said. “In summer, everyone’s having BBQs, doing burn offs, so we expect a lot of rural-ish fires, but if it’s raining, we’ll usually expect more motor vehicle crashes.”

With the El Niño climate cycle rolling through, and bringing with it hot and dry weather conditions, Donnelly said firefighters had been told to prepare for a summer of vegetation fires unlike anything they’d seen before.

“And then on top of that, we get medical call-outs and the usual, run-of-the-mill call-outs to fire alarms.

“The joy of the job is that you never know exactly what you’re going to get or when you’re going to get it.”

As if on cue, we were stood down from the structure fire. It was a false alarm, meaning we were back at base in time for the annual children’s Christmas party (think: bouncy castle, slip’n’slide, face painting and balloon-animal making).

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Wearing 20 kilograms of firefighting gear, Katie couldn’t walk – or see.

“There are real highs and lows in this job,” Donnelly explained.

He recalled one particular incident where he was able to save several children following a crash during the holiday period. “It was a good save of young lives,” he said.

But according to Donnelly, staff shortages are becoming more and more noticeable.

During the time I spent with Green Watch, three of the four firefighters were on back-to-back shifts, meaning they would spend 24 consecutive hours on the job.

“We shouldn’t be doing all the overtime that we are doing, but the alternative is that you have an appliance that runs a person down,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Katie was trusted with the high-pressure hose. A mistake that was quickly regretted.

With just three firefighters to an appliance, the crew aren’t able to enter a fire.

“Week after week, day after day, we have stations closed because they don’t have enough staff,” Donnelly said.

From people getting older and retiring, to losing numbers when people are injured on the job, Donnelly described the staff shortage as “huge”.

But Donnelly had just one thing to say to those considering becoming a career firefighter: “have a go”.

“It’s a fantastic career, full of great people and great experiences. Go through the process – you can pull out any time, but at least start it,” he said.

Donnelly himself didn't start firefighting until he was 34-years-old, so urged others to remember “it’s never too late to change careers”.

According to Fire and Emergency National Commander Russell Wood, there are currently 1721 active firefighters across New Zealand.

“During 2022, there was an increase in turnover rates for Fire and Emergency. This trend slowed and reversed entering 2023,” Wood said.

In the middle of 2022, career firefighter numbers dropped to 96.5% of the total number of firefighters required to “provide an efficient and comprehensive fire and emergency service”, he said.

Applicants to become a career firefighter in this wave are open until January 19.