Serious crash closes SH1 near Kēkerengū, south Marlborough

State Highway 1, north of Kēkerengū. Two vehicles have collided on the highway on Friday afternoon. (File photo)

Two people have been flown to hospital in a serious condition from a two-car crash on State Highway 1 between Kaikōura and Blenheim.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of the crash at 1.36pm on Friday.

“We had an indication that it was possibly a head-on accident and one of the vehicles had rolled off the road, down a bank,” a spokesperson said.

The road is closed north of Kēkerengū.

Initial reports suggested seven people had been injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Seddon, Kaikōura and Flaxbourne stations attended the crash. Crews removed a person who was trapped in a vehicle, and performed CPR on a person at the scene, a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, two helicopters, a PRIME doctor and an operations manager to the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said at 4pm that two patients in a serious condition were transported by helicopter, one to Wellington Hospital, and the other to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

Two other patients were being transported to Wairau Hospital by road in a moderate condition, and two patients were assessed at the scene in a minor condition, the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised, and the road was expected to be closed for a “long period of time” while the team completed its investigation.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said in a statement that as a detour, motorists heading north from Christchurch should consider taking the SH7 Lewis Pass route through to Springs Junction, SH65 to Murchison and SH6/63 through to Blenheim, and vice versa for southbound travel. The detour would add about five hours to the total journey time.