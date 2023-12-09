Person dies after head-on car crash in Marlborough

SH1 north of Kēkerengū was closed while emergency services attended the accident. (File photo)

A person has died after a crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough on Friday.

Seven people were injured in the head-on collision near Kēkerengū, between Kaikōura and Blenheim about 1.30pm.

“We had an indication that it was possibly a head-on accident and one of the vehicles had rolled off the road, down a bank,” police said previously.

On Saturday, police said one person died at the scene.

Two others were airlifted to Wellington Hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

The police serious crash unit is investigating what caused the crash.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 306 people have died on the roads in 2023.