Helicopters with monsoon buckets called in amid vegetation fires in the South Island

A fire in Templeton has been contained, while fire crews continue to tackle blazes in Central Otago.

Several helicopters with monsoon buckets were called in as Fire and Emergency NZ crews tackled multiple vegetation fires around the South Island on Saturday.

In Central Otago, fire crews and helicopters have contained a fire burning on a steep hillside above Lake Dunstan in Central Otago and will continue working in strong winds to secure the perimeter until dark.

Police evacuated people from a nearby freedom camping area.

Fenz incident controller Bobby Lamont said the firefighters from local volunteer brigades and the helicopter pilots had done a tremendous job in very challenging conditions to limit the fire to three hectares.

The fire had reignited about 4.20pm from an earlier fire started by fireworks last night.

Lamont said a crew would remain at the scene overnight and further ground crews would be back in the morning.

The fire was on Fruitgrowers Road, a short distance from the Clyde Dam, and smoke had blown over both Clyde and Alexandra towships, but had dispersed by 8.30pm.

"The winds in the area have been horrific - thankfully the face where the fire is burning is slightly sheltered, and we slammed extra resources onto it to make sure it didn’t impact the transmission lines from the dam," Lamont said.

Supplied It comes as multiple fires rage across the lower South Island.

Elsewhere in the South Island, firefighters are continuing to work on fires at Templeton in the Selwyn District and Glenham in Southland.

At Templeton, a fire in a stand of trees about 100m long has been brought under control, and the helicopters have been stood down.

Ground crews are mopping up to ensure the fire is fully extinguished, and will remain at the scene overnight.

At Glenham, crews are still working on hotspots in the three-hectare forestry block. One crew and a tanker will stay at the scene overnight, and more will return to continue extinguishing the fire on Sunday.

Early indications showed that the fire may also have reignited from an earlier fire in the area, Fenz said.

Logan Edwards/Supplied Firefighters have taken to the air with monsoon buckets in an attempt to tackle the blazes.

Lamont urged people to think twice about letting off fireworks in windy conditions, and be aware that it only takes one spark to cause a wildfire.

Central Otago is already in a restricted fire season due to the dry conditions and elevated fire danger, as is the Lakes District and Upper Waitaki.

Fenz encouraged anyone who had lit outdoor fires in the past few days to check they were fully extinguished, as the strong winds could fan old fires back into life.

Anyone considering lighting a fire outdoors should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see whether there are any restrictions in place.