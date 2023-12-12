What's with the weird sinkhole outside a central Auckland primary school?

Auckland Council water expert Michael Chin says sinkholes happen fairly often, and Healthy Waters aims to repair the pipes most at risk before they collapse, but they don't always get there in time.

It's small and unassuming, but it's deceptively deep and could easily fit the foot of an excitable child leaving school. So where did the Mt Albert sinkhole come from? How was it formed? And is there a risk of a larger one forming?

The hole, on Sainsbury St and directly opposite Mt Albert Primary, is a tomo – the Māori word for ‘sinkhole’ – according to a spokesperson for Auckland Transport’s maintenance team.

“In most cases these ‘tomos’ are caused by a fault in underground services, i.e stormwater, wastewater, water main,” they said.

“Looking at it, our maintenance team believe the hole appears to be above or close to the Watercare wastewater line.

“In cases like this, if the fault is reported through normal channels, our road maintenance contractor will make the area safe as soon as possible and report the issue to the utility asset owner for investigation.”

Karanama Ruru/Stuff

What are sinkholes?

Earlier this year, Professor John Tookey, from Auckland University of Technology, said sinkholes are a void in the ground, and can be formed in different ways.

“A sinkhole forms as a void gets formed underground. This can happen as a result of a water main burst, a water pipe leaking, a stormwater drain that has leakages associated with it,” he said.

“If one of the [pipe] joints is leaking, then you get water coming out. You can get water coming out under a little bit of pressure, it starts to build a void, and over a period of time as water levels increase and reduce and increase and reduce... and the void starts to grow bigger and bigger.”

Tookey said while the void continues to grow, the structural integrity of the system above it, such as roading, breaks down.

“All of a sudden you’ve got a hole in the road.”

Tāmaki Makaurau: City of rain and erosion

When asked if Auckland’s record rainfall increased the risk of sinkholes forming, Tookey said while rain can open the ground up, it was nothing to be afraid of.

“It’s certainly a case where the sheer volumes of water penetrating the ground through fissures and cracks that have been opened up by trees being uprooted...it has the potential to open something up,” he said.

Tookey said sinkholes were just part of the erosion process.

“In this sort of circumstance, what you’ve got is a sinkhole that has generated. It will be dealt with on a one-off basis – it's not a harbinger of doom.”

“It's one of the many, many challenges that presents to us with regard to management of the built environment. It’s something we deal with on a case-by-case basis, and it’s dependent on the mechanism of [the sinkhole’s] formation.”

But Tookey said these types of sinkholes were “not something that should be broadly considered to be a major problem” and they hadn’t “materially increased” since the recent extreme weather.

When asked if there were any concerns regarding schoolchildren getting feet caught in it, Auckland Transport said they would urgently get a contractor to the area to make it safe.

Mt Albert Primary School has been contacted for comment.