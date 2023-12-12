'Living under constant fear': North Shore residents say after hit-and-run

The scene on Monday on Albany’s Ridge Rd in Albany, Auckland.

Residents of North Shore's plush neighbourhoods say they live under constant fear, with anti-social behaviour on the rise – just days after a local resident died in a hit-and-run.

Police were called at 12.30am on Friday after a man was found unresponsive on Albany’s O’Brien Rd after apparently being hit by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The police say they identified the driver of a vehicle on Sunday, and will “continue to piece together the events that led to the man’s death.”

A resident who lives about 800m from the scene and did not want to use his name for safety reasons, said for many people, the long and windy roads of the neighbourhood offer “fun rides”.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff View from the intersection of Ridge Rd and O'Brien Rd in Albany, Auckland.

He said he called the police on Sunday night, three days after the hit-and-run was reported in Lucas Heights.

“Three drivers were racing along Ridge Road heading towards O’Brien Road where last week’s hit-and-run was,” he said.

“They were overtaking each other on this road and driving on the wrong side of the road... multiple young kids were shouting abuse at walkers etc. Anyone coming around from the other corner could have been in trouble.”

He claims the cars came from all over, including Hamilton.

“They carry spare tyres, so they have fun overnight, change tyres and drive back to Hamilton. That is how well-organised this is.

”These roads are windy, so they like it [for car racing]. They do burnouts.

“They come here because they know there are no police around here.”

He said the residents are paying the price of living on the outskirts of the city.

“For us, it [the neighbourhood] offers the most beautiful lifestyle. The only downside is everyone uses it as a racetrack.”

He said he could often hear cars doing burnouts, racing and driving irresponsibly, and police always took at least 30 minutes to arrive when residents report any incident as they come from Henderson [West Auckland].

Shilpy Arora/Stuff North Shore residents say anti-social behaviour and irresponsible driving has become the norm as people come travel from Hamilton to hoon on the long and windy roads.

Police said they were aware of one recent incident reported to them just after midday on November 26 about illegal racing on Paremoremo Road.

“There were also two incidents reported to us of vehicles doing burnouts and street racing on Ridge Road and Obrien Road in early May,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said the nearest police station to Lucas Heights is the North Shore Police Station, located about 10km away.

“The proximity of a police station does not necessarily correlate with response times, however, as police are deployed in the field across the Waitematā District and must prioritise demand at the time.”

“These reckless actions from a small group of individuals present a danger to themselves and to other road users, and they continue to monitor, investigate, and hold offenders to account,” the spokesperson said.