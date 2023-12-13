'Insane' swarm of wasps was angriest eradicator had ever seen

Kieran Chisnall has seen a few angry wasps in his time, but the furious nature of a swarm he came across in Havelock North was “just insane”.

Chisnall is a beekeeper and first began eradicating wasps as a means of protecting his bees. For the past few years, he’s operated Hawke's Bay Wasp Control responding to calls from people and businesses who’ve discovered nests on their properties.

And so it was that on Monday morning he was called by a woman in Havelock North about the wasp nest.

“She was going to get her husband to do a home remedy. I said ‘nah, you better get me to come and have a look’. It’s just as well I did,” he said.

When Chisnall arrived at the property, he was shown where the nest was and walked over to it.

Supplied Hawke's Bay beekeeper and wasp eradicator Kieran Chisnall.

“I took my phone down to get a video to see how bad it was. The footage I got is only a few seconds long because I just got absolutely covered,” he said.

“They started getting pretty upset. It was lucky I had my veil on”.

He went back to his truck to get his full beekeeping suit on and to collect the powder he used to kill the wasps, then returned to the nest.

“Then they went absolutely nuts. It was very lucky I didn’t get stung. I thought they might sting me through my suit because they can do that sometimes. I had to think twice about whether I had enough thick clothes underneath,” Chisnall said.

Supplied The wasp nest was about the size of a rabbit hole.

A huge swarm of wasps headed to some outdoor furniture that was nearby and appeared to be trying to attack it, he said.

“It was just insane. I don’t know how I didn’t get stung, to be honest,” he said.

“I went to the house and told the people they were very lucky because the nest was right near the lawn and if that swarm had happened when someone was there it could’ve been very nasty,” Chisnall said.

He received a call from the woman later to say he’d done a wonderful job.

He said he had eradicated a lot of wasp nests and encountered a lot of angry wasps, and these were as angry as the angriest he’d ever seen.

Chisnall said the nest had probably been started about five months ago.

“The entrance was about the size of a rabbit hole, so quite big. It was under a tussock, which is quite a common place for them to be,” he said.