Wondering where to find the luckiest Lotto locations? We tell you

The winner of a $37 million Powerball draw has claimed their prize.

Cheers to everyone living in Auckland City as it is the luckiest lotto location in 2023, Stuff reveals.

Across New Zealand, the lottery has made millionaires like hotcakes, with more than 260 first division wins so far in 2023.

Auckland is the city with the most first division lottery wins between January 4 and December 9.

The location saw more than $41 million won in a total in the first division by 27 punters. This included one massive $23.5m ticket sold in January at Countdown supermarket in Auckland CBD.

Interestingly, most first division punters in Auckland city bought tickets online.

Stuff calculated which locations were the luckiest by tallying the maximum number of the first division wins in 2023.

The data provided by Lotto New Zealand was as of December 12 and included Lotto, Strike and Powerball prizes.

Christchurch City was the second luckiest with more than $39m paid out to 16 winners, including a whopping $33.5m Powerball First Division prize in July sold at Fresh Choice Merivale.

Lotto NZ’s head of communications Lucy Fullarton said she was not surprised Auckland had the maximum first division winners.

She said there was a good spread of winners throughout Aotearoa and prizes tend to be won the most in areas with the biggest populations.

“When you look at all the prizes [Lotto, Strike and Powerball] and look at that across the country, it roughly breaks down by population and, of course, [it] co-relates with sales, so it shows exactly what you would expect.

“When you are looking at Powerball alone, because that’s only 15–18 times a year, that can go all over the place.”

The highest draw of the year, so far, was won by a Paraparaumu couple who won an enormous $37m in August, 2023. It was the third-largest prize won by a single ticket in Lotto NZ’s history.

A mammoth $42m Lotto Powerball jackpot was won by a Pokeno punter in October. It was the second-biggest win in Lotto history.