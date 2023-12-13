Mini tornado causes havoc in Lower Hutt as violent storm sweeps New Zealand

A thunderstorm swept through the South Island and lower North Island causing damage and disruption on Tuesday.

Flights were delayed or cancelled amid flooding in Canterbury as the storm kicked off.

The greater Wellington region was next to be blasted, with over 2000 properties in the area losing power amid the heavy rain and strong winds. International and domestic flights were also disrupted, delayed or cancelled.

Trees fell as the wild weather whipped up a “mini-tornado”, blocking roads in Lower Hutt and causing extensive damage to windows and cars.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A hail storm and heavy rain caused surface flooding around Timaru.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said two people had been taken to Hutt Hospital as a result of weather-related callouts - one of which was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

“The majority of patients were treated on scene and there was no requirement for transport by Wellington Free Ambulance for further treatment.”The service responded to a number of weather-related incidents throughout the afternoon, they said.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said on social media that two children had been injured: “Really concerned to hear about the tornado in the Hutt today, and particularly worried about the two kids who have been injured - I hope they recover quickly. It sounds like there’s going to be a big clean-up job.

Supplied A Lower Hutt New World after the wild weather.

One of the best things about the Hutt is seeing people step up to help each other, and I know today’s storm will be another great example of that.”

Maria Dunn was at her home on Tilbury Street in Fairfield, when she watched the tornado from her lounge window.

“I’d never seen anything like it. My son and I saw big dark clouds starting to swirl - and then we noticed them moving faster and faster, before we realised they were actually picking stuff up,” Dunn said.

Dunn went out onto the road to watch as the tornado travelled from the Queensgate area along to Pretoria Street.

“The winds were picking up debris for a good 20 seconds. Stuff was flying in the sky,” she said.

Another eyewitness told Stuff that inside the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Wellington, they felt like it was falling apart with skylights pelted with a lot of debris.

"I thought the wind was throwing birds against the glass, many shoppers were screaming, the whole place was shaking and vibrating," they said.

"It was just terrifying, marshals and security were telling people to stay away from the windows. What a day."