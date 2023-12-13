Dramatic rescue of three men from launch struck by squall off Napier

Seven volunteers with Hawke’s Bay Coastguard braved high seas and ferocious conditions in a dramatic rescue of three men from a launch.

Coastguard was alerted about 9pm on Tuesday to a mayday call from the vessel, which was southbound and about 45 miles off Napier.

Coastguard skipper Henry van Tuel said the vessel, a 12.5metre launch, had “come off a wave, broken some windows and two people were injured”.

Van Tuel and six other volunteers responded to the call then made their way in the 'Celia Knowles' vessel to the stricken vessel, which had initially come from Auckland and had called into Gisborne, for re-fuelling, before continuing south.

SUPPLIED Henry Van Tuel has been volunteering for Coastguard for more than 20 years. (File photo)

“By about midnight they were really close to Māhia. They had some power but had difficulty steering and were drifting northwards,” van Tuel said.

He said the vessel, whose name he did not know, had been struck by the southerly squall that hit the lower North Island on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“When we were underway there were waves of 2 metres plus. It was quite a nasty sea. Unfortunately, when we got closer to Māhia the waves got much bigger. They were probably pushing 3 metres and quite close together,” he said.

He said it was difficult to find the vessel due to a low misty rain, which prevented the Lowe Rescue helicopter from being able to locate the vessel either.

“We found the boat just off Māhia but it was just too rough to rescue the people. It was over three metres then. It was really rough, so we led them into the bay in the expectation that we would get into the lee of the wind and calmer, but the conditions didn’t get any better,” van Tuel said.

Supplied Coastguard rescue off Napier

Attempts to anchor the boat were unsuccessful, so van Tuel and his crew told those on board the vessel they would need to be rescued.

“We basically put our boat alongside theirs and basically hauled them off their boat one by one. At that point we had to tell them that we’d need to abandon the boat. It just wasn’t safe,” van Tuel said.

That was at 1.11am.

“We had been in contact with the local ambulance and there was some hope we could get them off in Māhia but the weather conditions were just too rough so we made the call to bring them back to Napier”.

Supplied The Celia Knowles Coastguard rescue vessel based at Napier

The Celia Knowles arrived back in Napier at 5.30am.

“We were driving into the weather and the conditions were such that we were only going at about 10 knots, or 15kph,” van Tuel said.

One man had an injured back and another had suffered cuts when glass in the launch was smashed by a wave. They were treated by paramedics.

As far as rescues went “this was right up there”, van Tuel said.

“It was very difficult getting them off the boat. It took a number of attempts,” he said.

The launch was likely to wash up somewhere in Māhia on Wednesday, he said.