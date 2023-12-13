SH1 Desert Rd reopens following early morning truck crash

State Highway 1 has reopened following a truck crash early on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

State Highway 1, Desert Rd, has reopened after being closed for most of Wednesday morning following a truck crash.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported to them at 3.10am

There were no reports anyone was injured, they said.

At 7.20am NZTA advised that SH1 Waiouru to Rangipo was closed while the truck is recovered.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) confirmed at 12.50pm that the highway had reopened following a successful heavy vehicle recovery operation.

They thanked motorists for their patience while this work happened.