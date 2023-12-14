'An error I will forever regret': How a family dog was killed by the council by mistake

The owners of a dog killed by mistake in a horror mix up by Gisborne DIstrict Council are calling for a law change to end cruel euthanising practices, "clinging to hope our beautiful boy didn’t die for nothing."

A “time poor and stressed” employee who did not read the paperwork on the kennel resulted in the death of a couple’s beloved dog, documents reveal.

An independent report by a private investigator contracted by Gisborne Council and dated November 14 was released to the family of Sarge – a dog “mistakenly put down” by a captive bolt gun – as well as media on Wednesday, under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

Sarge was euthanised on September 22. His owners were left “beyond devastated” and in shock as to how something “so unjust” could happen to their dog.

In her report, Gisborne private investigator Kate Wallingford of Owl Investigations said the animal control officer, “feeling time poor and stressed”, euthanised the wrong dog because he did not read the paperwork on Sarge’s kennel, and mistook him for another dog.

Another dog, a tan mastiff cross, had been surrendered to be euthanised that day. Paperwork had been completed and attached to the dog’s kennel in row one of three rows of kennels.

After being picked up “roaming” and taken to the pound that morning, Sarge had been put in row three – with paperwork labelling him as a “tan labrador ridgeback cross” attached, after unsuccessful attempts to contact his owners.

When the officer returned to the pound kennels at 3.30pm he remembered “feeling time poor and stressed” dealing with other issues such as two desexed dogs, roaming cattle and people waiting to pick up impounded dogs, he told the investigator.

He decided to complete the euthanisation as his last task, observed a tan dog in row three, and wrongly assumed the dog had been moved. He said he checked paperwork on the kennel “viewing the words but did not read them”.

He activated the captive bolt and put the dog in a black plastic bag. He then placed the bagged dog on a trolley and, while walking towards the freezer, noticed the dog in row one and realised his mistake.

The report notes: “the paperwork on the kennel confirmed his fears”.

Supplied/Stuff Sarge was considered family by many in the community.

It was decided the animal control officer would advise whānau in person – which he did one hour later, the report said.

The officer “acted alone and not on behalf of GDC” when he delivered Sarge “frozen and still in the bag” the following day, with “unspecified rubbish in the bag, dried blood on his face and body and a wound to head which came as ‘a shocking revelation’ to family”, the report said.

The council admitted there had been a “breakdown of communication” and the incident had not been handled well afterwards, which would have resulted in “a more empathetic and collective approach”.

The report said the presence of two officers would have avoided the error and suggested more “robust, formalised and written processes” in the way dogs are handled at the pound.

Supplied/Stuff The tragic death of Sarge, a much loved pet and community hero, has sparked global outrage.

Sarge’s family made additional requests in the report; that the captive bolt method be removed or an alternative offered, that there be a minimum of two officers, that council keep more detailed records of dogs in the pound and have better methods of contacting families.

They also said that an “independent party” should be engaged to conduct any euthanising.

A few days after Sarge’s death, the animal control officer responsible resigned from Gisborne District Council “burdened by the weight of the mistake which led to the untimely death of a much-loved family dog. An error that I will forever regret”.

The name of the officer was redacted from the report for privacy and wellbeing concerns.