Large fire at Hamilton boat shop prompts toxic smoke warning

The Mastercraft building in Te Rapa has gone up in flames on Wednesday evening.

A toxic smoke warning was issued for Hamilton on Wednesday after a fire erupted in a shopping area on Te Rapa Road.

Emergency services responded to the blaze when they received multiple calls from the community around 5.30pm.

The fire was at Mastercraft Boats, opposite a Z service station, and was spewing a large cloud of smoke into the sky.

Witnesses at the scene said boats and jetskis appeared to be going up in flames.

Mike Cork/Supplied Fire in Te Rapa Road in Hamilton.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent out an emergency alert around 7pm, warning people in Hamilton of toxic smoke that was “drifting to the east towards Rototuna and Chartwell”.

People were advised to stay inside with closed windows and doors.

Another alert went out just after 9pm saying the fire had been extinguished and it was safe for residents to open their windows.

Suplied Emergency alert to Hamilton locals.

The building fire was well involved when the crews arrived, and they were continuing to work to extinguish the blaze, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Its Northern Communication Centre Shift Manager, Michael Anderson, said there were eight fire trucks at the scene, including one ladder truck, one Command Unit, two water tankers, and five support vehicles.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area with some road closures in place. One closure was from the roundabout by Bryant Road through to the intersection of Te Rapa Road and Pukete, a witness said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Fire and Emergency warned people in Hamilton of toxic smoke that was “drifting to the east towards Rototuna and Chartwell”.

Mike Mather, witnessed the fire when he stopped to get groceries at a nearby New World.

“I could feel the heat from the explosion and fire from 30 metres away. There were numerous explosions and a massive pall of black smoke going over the city towards St Andrews.”

“It seems like the neighbours are getting smoked out.”