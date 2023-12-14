Cap on cats: Buller residents are only allowed two cats, council decides

Two cats is the new limit for people who live in towns in Buller district on the West Coast, the council has decided.

The previous rules said that the maximum number of cats was 3 in non-rural areas. If there were more than 3 cats, then they should not cause any nuisance.

Now, cat lovers can only snuggle up to 2 of their furry friends, unless they have written approval from the council for more.

The new bylaw would restrict people living in Carters Beach, Reefton and Westport from owning more than two cats over the age of six months. It excludes breeders, boarding establishments, vets and SPCA shelters.

Cats over six months old must be microchipped and de-sexed, unless they are being kept for breeding and are registered with a cat with a nationally recognised cat breeder’s body.

Kittens could also escape being de-sexed if their vet provided a certificate saying neutering would negatively affect the cat’s health.

Animal-lovers caught up in the new bylaw who want to have more than 2 cats by their side will have to make an application to council.

Initially, the proposal was to increase the max number of cats per home from 3 to 4.

But after submissions on the danger cats pose to native birds and the frustration neighbours have with felines roaming through their gardens, that number was decreased to 2.

Research has found that one cat can kill more than 100 native animals in a year.