IPCA finds excessive use of force during 2022 Parliament occupation

On day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation, police moved in to clear tents and remove protesters from Parliament grounds and Molesworth Street.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has released its report into complaints received regarding police conduct during the 2022 anti-mandate parliament occupation.

Of 1905 complaints relating to the protest, it has made 19 further investigations.

Another two complaints were received following the publication of the IPCA's general report regarding the protest and occupation in April 2023, meaning that 21 specific complaints were considered by the IPCA, in 17 separate investigations.

Across these 17 investigations, the IPCA found the police use of force was excessive in six instances.

There were six incidents considered about events on February 10, which was the first day police tried to clear Parliament grounds.

All of these complaints were about police use of force on protesters.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.

In three of the six matters the IPCA found the police use of force was justified, in two investigations that the use of force was excessive and in one case could not make a finding.

Three incidents were investigated between February 21-23 2022.

Two cases regarded uses of force on people and in both cases we found the force used was excessive.

The third case surrounded police actions concerning a family driving a van, and we found those actions were reasonable (including smashing one of the van’s windows).

There were 10 complaints about events on March 2, which was the day police undertook a large-scale operation involving about 600 police officers to clear protesters, vehicles, and structures from the protest site.

Eight of these were about police use of force on protesters. In five of the eight cases the IPCA found the police use of force was justified, in two cases that the use of force was excessive and in one case could not make a finding.

One case related to the impoundment of and damage to a vehicle, and the other case concerned the arrest of a young person who was heading home and not involved in events.