Logging truck rolls at Wairarapa roundabout, State Highway 2

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash where a logging truck rolled on State Highway 2 near Masterton.

State Highway 2 was partially blocked by a logging truck that rolled on the highway near Masterton on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Norfolk Rd in Waingawa after receiving reports that a truck had rolled at a roundabout between Cornwall and East Taratahi roads just before 4.30pm.

Murray Dunbar, a central-region shift manager with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said the truck had rolled as it attempted to go around a roundabout.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Northbound traffic had been able to keep moving, but the southbound land was blocked for a period, with police saying the road was cleared soon before 6pm.

Diversions had been in place via Cornwall Rd, Hughes Line and East Taratahi Rd.

Police inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.