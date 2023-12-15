'Worst moment of my life': New rules for bouncy castles, inflatables after horror events

Video of the bouncy castle that blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

Celebrations turned to chaos and terror on December 31 last year, as strong winds thrust a bouncy castle on to its side and lifted it into the air, causing the people inside to fall out. It then rolled and bounced 100m across the ground, witnesses told Stuff at the time.

One mother who had asked for a safety check on the castle due to the strong winds, described it as the “worst moment of my life”.

Five people were injured in the incident, at the Tauranga New Year’s eve community event. Two of the injured were taken to hospital.

WorkSafe New Zealand area investigation manager, Danielle Henry said that the average wind speed at the time of the incident was “well above the limits” set by the manufacturer and the operator itself, Rockup (North) Limited.

“Staff relied primarily on observation of weather conditions instead of using technical tools available to gauge the conditions, and there was insufficient anchoring of the inflatable.”

Now, WorkSafe is tightening safety rules around bouncy castles following its investigation into how the castle became airborne.

Its move follows its Australian counterpart laying charges last month against a the operator of a bouncy castle that also became airborne, tragically killing six children and seriously injuring three.

The new New Zealand guidelines were released on December 14, along with WorkSafe’s report into the Tauranga incident.

In February, WorkSafe issued Rockup (North) Limited with a prohibition notice against the use of the inflatable. At the same time, an improvement notice was issued requiring effective ground anchoring and effective wind monitoring during operation.

Both notices were lifted by WorkSafe in April 2023, after the company made improvements.

While there have been no charges, WorkSafe is updating its existing guidelines around use of inflatables devices.

Supplied A still from video of the bouncy castle as it blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

Additional measures include that a trained and experienced person should be present to oversee operations and monitor conditions, and that an anemometer is used to confirm wind speed prior to and during use.

There should also be testing of anchor stakes prior to use, to ensure the ground holding force is specific to the site where the castle is being used.

“WorkSafe expects that operators conduct a thorough hazard identification and risk assessment prior to operation, and that those hiring bouncy castles for events assure themselves that their operator meets or exceeds the relevant standards.” said Henry.

The Hire Industry Association is running a summer campaign to promote bouncy castle safety among owners and operators, which WorkSafe supports, said Henry.

Supplied Louwan van Rooyen, 32, broke both ankles after a giant bouncy-castle slide collapsed in Whangamata on December 28.

Inflatables at events have been in the spotlight recently following serious incidents in both New Zealand and Australia.

The latest Tauranga investigation follows an earlier horrific collapse of an overloaded inflatable slide at the Whangamatā Summer Festival Craft Markets in December 2020 when it suddenly deflated.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Louwan van Rooyen, 32, broke both ankles when a bouncy-castle slide collapsed in Whangamatā in December 2020

One man snapped broke ankles as he fell, leading to 11 surgeries and lifelong injuries, with 11 children also injured. That operator, JTK Trustee Limited, was ordered to pay $465000 in fines in 2022 following WorkSafe charges.

This year Thames Coromandel District Council was also sentenced for its part in failing to keep people safe in that same inflatable slide collapse, and also ordered to pay reparation.

Nine The victims of the Australian jumping castle tragedy: Peter Dodt, 12, Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Chase Harrison, 12.

“Businesses and organisations that consent and permit events and equipment cannot absolve themselves of responsibility for health and safety when things go wrong. Whānau should have the confidence that public events they attend are being run in a safe manner,” said WorkSafe area manager Paul West.

Last month in Australia, charges were laid by WorkSafe Australia against the jumping castle operator in the 2021 Hillcrest Primary School tragedy which killed six children and seriously injured three more. The operator is alleged to have failed to follow health and safety measures.