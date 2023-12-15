Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway nears end of 'heavy lifting' stage

Pavement construction has begun in Cut 13, where 2 million cubic-metres of earth was cut and redistributed.

Bulk earthworks for the new Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This consists of the movement of large volumes of earth for the 11.5 kilometre-long highway between Ashhurst and Woodville, which will replace the old road through the Manawatū Gorge.

Project spokesperson Grant Kauri said the teams were focused on finishing this task by the close of 2023, after which the final layer would be trimmed and made ready for the road surface to go down.

“The earthworks teams worked hard this year and, despite facing a particularly wet winter, we expect the final 400,000 cubic metres of earth to be moved by the end of this month.”

Supplied Earthworks in Zone 2 of the highway project.

The pavement was to be 70cm thick, made up of layers of aggregate before being sealed with asphalt.

“In total, 450,000 tonnes of aggregate – about 16,000 truck and trailer loads – will be used to build the highway,” Kauri said.

The drainage crews had completed about half of the nine-kilometres of network drainage and 5.5km of the 35km of pavement drainage required, and the structures teams had completed all three piers at Parahaki Bridge over the Manawatū River.

The first form traveller had been installed on pier 1. Kauri said this allowed the concrete bridge to be constructed in sections, with a section being poured on both sides at the same time so it was balanced.

Supplied The form traveller on Pier 1 at Parahaki Bridge.

Eight segments were due to be completed by the end of this year, and all 27 segments were expected to be completed by late 2024.

Over the river at the eco-viaduct – a 305-metre-long bridge crossing on ecologically sensitive wetland – all 42 of the steel girders were now in place on the piers.

Kauri said completion of the beam installation was a remarkable achievement.

“Getting these beams – which are up to 47-metres long – onto the site and up on the piers is a complex operation. On top of that, the team has overcome massive challenges to get this bridge to this point, including facing unprecedented artesian water pressure issues, which delayed construction of the piles by 14 months.

Supplied/Stuff The beams for the eco-viaduct are now all in place.

“Despite those challenges, they have managed to get the Eco-Viaduct back on schedule.”

With the girders in place at the eco-viaduct, attention had shifted to construction of the bridge deck, which began from the northern approach.

Construction on the major roading project began in January 2021 and was expected to be open by June 2025.