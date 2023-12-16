Police respond to serious incident on residential street in Lower Hutt

Police are making enquiries at an address in Lower Hutt on Saturday morning.

Police are attending a serious incident in a residential street in the Lower Hutt suburb of Stokes Valley, north of Wellington.

A large blue police tent sits outside a property on a George St berm on Saturday morning.

Several police move in and out of the tent, which sits just on the footpath.

At least 10 police officers are on the scene.

Police were knocking on doors of the surrounding properties, as locals arrived to ask what had happened.

More soon.