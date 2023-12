Police have advised a person has died following a crash on SH2 in Dannevirke on Friday.

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 in Dannevirke on Friday.

The crash was reported to police at about 2pm.

One person was also airlifted to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said on Saturday morning.

Part of SH2 had been blocked by the crash, between Graham and Kiritaki roads, police earlier said, but had been reopened by about 6.30pm.