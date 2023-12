One person has died following a serious crash in Central Otago. (File photo)

A person has died in a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6/Gibbston Highway in Central Otago.

Police say one person died at the scene of the incident, which was reported at 7.42am on Saturday, and another is in a serious condition.

They advise the road is expected to be closed for some time, with detours in place.

The serious crash unit has been advised.