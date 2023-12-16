Six young people apprehended after pursuit, car crashed, caught fire in Hamilton

Four people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, and one person received treatment for a dog bite to their leg, police say – none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Six young people have been apprehended by police after an incident in Waikato in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Waikato Police Duty Inspector Hywel Jones said the incident happened after police attempted to stop a vehicle on Powells Road in Fairview Downs, Hamilton, at about 3am.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was authorised, Jones said.

A short time later, the fleeing vehicle crashed into a vehicle parked on Tramway Road in Ruakura, and caught fire.

The six occupants fled on foot and were found soon after.

Four people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, Jones said.

One person received treatment for a dog bite to their leg.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and no members of the public were injured, Jones said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and enquiries are ongoing.