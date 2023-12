Police were called to an address on Cargill Street in Papakura shortly after 9:30pm on Friday, where a child was found deceased.

Police are making enquiries into a death in Papakura on Friday night, involving a child.

Police were called to an address on Cargill St shortly after 9.30pm, where a child was found dead.

As of Saturday afternoon, the death was being treated as unexplained, a police spokesperson said.

A post-mortem will be completed on Sunday.