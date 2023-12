Police are appealing for information on Brett Jason McKenzie, who was reported missing on 16 November 2023.

Police are asking the public for help finding a man reported missing a month ago.

Brett Jason McKenzie, aged 40, was reported missing on November 16.

He could be in the Christchurch, Nelson or Tasman areas, police said in a statement.

“Police and Brett’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

Anyone who has seen McKenzie or has information on his whereabouts is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number 231116/5317.