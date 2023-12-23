Stained-glass artist Teresa Ramakers catching the light on the wings of a hawk

“I think it’s what I’m supposed to be doing with my life,” says Teresa Ramakers, 44, who has forged a career in contemporary stained-glass art.

Gazing up at the giant stained-glass hawk, spanning the width of the stables and pulling in the afternoon sun, you could almost think it was conjured in a dream.

Teresa Ramakers’ explanation for the stunning, kaleidoscopic creation does little to dispel the notion that it may have materialised on a whim or from an act of magic.

The hand-painted window was a gift of sorts to her pinto mare Idaho, for whom she felt an eagle was a fitting companion.

“She’s a really Native American looking horse, and I just love hawks. I think they’re amazing.

“So she just stands there, and I groom her, and the light comes in with rainbows on her back. So I kind of did it for her.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Ramakers’ striking seven-metre-wide stained-glass hawk in her stables was a passion project that took more than six months to complete.

The tranquillity in Ramakers’ work is also present in her voice, which belies the grit and intricacy integral to the 44-year-old’s passion.

It is only after she explains the process and its pitfalls at her home workshop, Phoenix Leadlight Studio, on the outskirts of Shannon, that one grasps the patience, discipline and graft her craft demands.

The toil can be sensed in the archaic tools, in the lead stains on her fingers, and the way she talks of glass as if it is a living element with its own history and temperament that must be tamed.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The calm and beauty of Ramakers’ courtyard of glass belies the precision and graft required of her in the studio.

Glass sags over time, thinning at the top and thickening at the bottom, making restoration work difficult, as do old window frames that are no longer square.

Painted glass requires repeat firings in the kiln, the number depending on colour, and it must cool for 24 hours each time to avoid cracking.

“That face over there was fired eight times, so that’s eight days of firing just for the face,” she says.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Ramakers says 2021 was an “insane” year of back-to-back commissions that left her exhausted. This year has been much quieter; she has been spending more time with her horses and working in a more relaxed way.

Leadlights are pieced together using horseshoe nails and a soldering iron to weld each individual join. It’s delicate, labour-intensive puzzle-solving, and handling the glass presents its own perils.

“I have a big box of plasters. It is quite hazardous,” Ramakers says. “I’m always washing my hands. It comes with the trade.

“If you were to talk to any lead light, stained-glass artist and look at their fingers, they have cuts.

“It’s just one of those things. But totally worth it in the end.”

Her seven-metre wide hawk was an ambitious labour of love, a therapeutic break away from commissions – dominated by tūī and pīwakawaka – and restoration work.

Supplied A window inspired by Ramakers’ affection for the 1985 fantasy film Ladyhawke, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Her studio is peppered with creations all the more eye-catching for their departure from the religious, church-bound motifs most of us associate with complex stained-glass pictures.

There is one of a hooded woman, modelled on Michelle Pfeiffer​ from Ladyhawke, a favourite film of Ramakers, and a pair of alluring female figures inspired by the Art Nouveau champagne labels of Alphonse Mucha.

“I do like to go a wee bit crazy and do women with flowers and that sort of thing.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Works inspired by the champagne labels of Art Nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha, with artifical backlights. Ramakers says if she was to hold them up in natural light “they would look more beautiful because the sun would stream through”.

She has an affinity for mythical beasts, fairies and dragons, but appreciates native birds is where the market is at.

“I do everything from those artworks to church restorations down to little [copper foil] Christmas trees, so I make sure I cater for everything. People can buy sun catchers or large windows from me.

“I would sell one of those windows [the champagne figures] for $25,000 - right down to a leadlight that’s $400 new. It depends on the complexity and level of hand-painted work.”

A piece depicting a deep sea diver, an octopus, shark and buried treasure, akin to the cover of a pulpy boys’ own adventure novel, was tagged as a “cool auction” on TradeMe.

“I did that one and sold it to a marine biologist. She was obsessed with octopus.

“I thought wouldn’t it be cool to do like a 1940s scuba diver and a shark, squid and everything coming up, with the bubbles.”

Supplied This deep sea adventure scene sold on TradeMe after being promoted as a “cool auction”.

Ramakers, who is originally from Foxton Beach, progressed to stained-glass art from oil painting and glass mosaics, learning from a retired lead-lighter and taking online courses run in the UK.

It was meant to be, she says. Her surname, which is of Dutch origin, says as much. “Rama” translates to “frame”, and “makers” is “one who makes”.

“I’m not a churchy person. I’m not a religious person, but I am a spiritual person.

“I don’t have any childhood memories of being in a Catholic church where there’s coloured glass or anything, I just have a tremendous passion for creating beauty in people’s homes.”

Ramakers previously worked in administration, where she struggled for satisfaction, and “many moons ago” was a scuba diving instructor. For a time, she worked in the shark tank at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium.

Her next large-scale project will be the mythical bird her studio is named after, a nod to life’s new beginnings and her rising from past troubles.

“I had a bit of a tough time in my early 30s, and I went through some hardship, and I kind of chose the phoenix because it comes out of the ashes.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The studio and workshop is on Buckley Rd near Shannon, though customers are routinely led astray by Google Maps to Shannon Buckley Rd, much to Ramakers’ frustration.

Her artwork also endures repeated fires, requiring a sharp sense of chemistry and the allowance for alchemy.

Hand-painted glass, made with imported powders ground down with its own methodology, needs to be fired in a particular order as different colours require more turns and at varying temperatures.

“The black always goes first because it gets fired at a really high temperature. And then the colours go second, and the yellow, which is called silver-stain, is last because it’s the lowest temperature.”

When the glass is made it is rolled over hot tin, and the tin leaves a residue on one side that will react with the paint. This can lead to disastrous results.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Piecing together another puzzle.

“So if you put the paint on the tin side, then the yellow that’s around her face will be brown, and if you don’t figure it out before the end process of putting the silver stain on, you’ll completely stuff it up,” says Ramakers of one of her Mucha-inspired ladies.

Though her own art fuses contemporary inspiration and flair with archaic techniques, Ramakers is a servant to tradition when restoring old windows. It should be a crime to renovate old villas and bungalows with aluminium double-glazing, she says.

Her store of vintage glass is reserved only for restoration, and her role is to repair and preserve, and never embellish.

“I just think, when I take it all apart and put it back together, it’s quite special because I know that somebody had thought about this more than a 100 years ago,” she says of a window from the 1800s she is mending.

“And I’m just fixing it up for them, and [thinking] how life would have been so different for them back then.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Ramakers’ store of glass, which includes vintage panels reserved only for restoration of windows from the same period.

The most satisfying part of the craft is the final stage of glazing the stained-glass into its frame and holding it up to the sunlight.

That’s when it all comes to life, she says, and you can never quite know how the paint will respond, its effect and how it can change throughout the day.

“And you have to think about the direction of the sun. As it comes around the house the light changes, like you say, it looks different from every angle.

“The sun might come up from behind a cloud and it looks spectacular. But then in the evening light it would look lovely too, the reds are coming through.”

Phoenix Leadlight Studio is at 11 Buckley Rd, Shannon, and open by appointment only.