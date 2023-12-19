'Nah, we’re just three Māori boys' wins Quote of the Year 2023

Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi, and Morehu Maxwell got in an inflatable boat and saved dozens from the flooding in Eskdale as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A throwaway comment in the heat of the moment beat out such classics as “up the Wahs” in the competition for the cleverest quip of 2023.

Hawkes Bay’s Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi, and Morehu Maxwell had launched an inflatable boat amid the February’s flooding of Esk Valley.

The trio were doing their best to rescue people stranded on the tops of houses, vehicles and trees.

One of the stranded residents was Chris Barber. He and his family were trapped in the roof cavity of their home as water surged underneath it.

When the young men arrived wearing wetsuits, Barber called out, “Are you guys from the navy?”

“Nah, we’re just three Māori boys,” was the response.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle.

That off the cuff utterance received 25.5% of the 4139 votes cast in the Quote of the Year competition by Massey University.

The quote was shared with Stuff’s Virginia Fallon, days after the incident had unfolded.

Massey writing specialist Dr Heather Kavan says she believes the quote won because of its emotional power and typical Kiwi humility.

“The young men’s words are raw and unscripted. They were shouted over the boat engine and raging waters as people clung to trees and rooftops and swam for their lives.”

Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi, and Morehu Maxwell work in the forestry industry in Hawkes Bay.

Their bravery, along with the bravery of other rescuers, was celebrated at the Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards, hosted by Napier City Council.

At the award ceremony, the Council described how the three navigated through dangerous conditions and rescued more than 50 people, as well as several dogs.

“There are many similar stories of heroism in Esk Valley, and the same humility runs through them,” Kavan said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Aerial shots of Esk Valley reveal apocalyptic scene after Cyclone Gabrielle. A property, believed to be a motel, has silt all the way to the roofline.

The boys weren’t the only ones whose comments during Cyclone Gabrielle featured in the Quote of the Year competition.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown took sixth place for this erudite observation: “The issue is rain. We really need that to stop.”

Meanwhile, “up the Wahs” received second place with 22% of the vote.

The rallying cry for the Warriors rugby league team has been a cultural sensation, inspiring merchandise, a parody song and tattoos.

In third place was the National Party’s Nicola Willis with “how big is his hole”, referring to then Finance Minister’s Grant Robertson’s alleged budgetary fiscal hole.

In fourth was “Oh, have you got ID?”, said by Wairarapa bar manager Debbie Sinclair to Ed Sheeran when he made a surprise visit. She reportedly thought it was a sting operation.

The winners

1. “Nah, we’re just three Māori boys.” Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi, and Morehu Maxwell when asked if they were from the navy as they rescued trapped citizens during Cyclone Gabrielle.

2. “Up the wahs!” New Zealand Warriors fans and most of New Zealand cheering on the rugby league team.

3. “How big is his hole?” Nicola Willis in parliament questioning Grant Robertson about a fiscal hole.

4. “Oh, have you got ID?” Wairarapa bar manager Debbie Sinclair to Ed Sheeran when he made a surprise visit, and she thought it was a government sting operation.

5. “You can be a mother, or not, an ex-Mormon, or not, a nerd, a crier, a hugger – you can be all of these things, and not only can you be here – you can lead.” Jacinda Ardern’s emotional farewell speech to Parliament.

6. “The issue is rain. We really need that to stop.” Mayor Wayne Brown as Auckland prepared to enter a state of emergency.

7. “There is nobody who fails to be interesting.” Broadcaster Kim Hill reflecting on her years of interviewing.

8. “I don’t listen to rumours. I just start them.” Taika Waititi when asked to identify the wildest rumour he ever heard about himself.

9. “A B-grade American celebrity coming out and essentially hijacking Bird of the Century. I don’t think he even likes birds.” Save the Kiwi’s Erin Reilly reacting to John Oliver’s campaign for the puteketeke.

10. “I encourage all of you to go out there, have more babies if you wish, that would be helpful.” Christopher Luxon on how New Zealand’s economic agenda needs people.