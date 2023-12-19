Engineer accused of using colleagues’ IDs on property sign-offs pleads guilty to charges

Engineering technologist Jonathan Hall entered guilty pleas to a raft of forgery charges on Tuesday.

He’d been accused of using the identities of more qualified colleagues to sign off building consent documents, and Engineering New Zealand had previously estimated that more than 1000 homes were affected.

Hall entered his guilty pleas via lawyer Matthew Ward-Johnson at Taupō District Court on Tuesday.

One charge was withdrawn by police prosecutor, Sergeant Toby Morgan.

The court list noted Hall was facing nine forgery charges, but when Judge Edwin Paul asked exactly how many charges Hall faced, Sgt Morgan told him it was 113 - though many were representative charges.

Judge Paul convicted Hall and remanded him on bail ahead of sentencing on March 22 next year at Rotorua District Court.

He allotted an hour for sentencing, but warned more time may be required “given the number of victims now who may want to attend the hearing and present their victim impact statements”.

“May blow out that hour,” he said.

More than 1000 properties around the country may have been signed off by Hall borrowing colleagues’ identities.

The revelations from Engineering New Zealand back in July followed allegations that a member - Hall, director of Kodiak Consulting Limited – had filled in and signed documents “using other people’s identities and credentials without their permission”.

Hall is an engineering technologist, a statement from Engineering New Zealand said.

Among the documents he allegedly signed were producer statements, which are signed by a Chartered Professional Engineer to assure councils that a design meets Building Code and consenting requirements.

There were concerns about building consent sign-offs in more than 40 council areas from the Far North to Queenstown.

It’s a tough time for councils and owners “who are anxious to know if their properties are impacted” and supporting councils is “a clear priority”, chief executive Dr Richard Templer said at the time.

“I understand over one thousand properties may be impacted by the alleged misappropriations, and it’s extremely disappointing to see allegations of such scale.”

Owners with concerns about their properties should contact their local council first, Templer said.

And Engineering New Zealand’s website has a public search to check whether members and Chartered Professional Engineers have outstanding notices against them.

Judge Paul granted the release of the police summary of facts and this story will be updated on its arrival.