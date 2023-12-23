Hundreds of complaints about state of Whanganui's Purnell House, a former school hostel

The property on Purnell St opened as a school hostel in the 1930s, but some say it is turning into an eyesore.

Complaints about the state and smell of a 91-year-old property in Whanganui are piling up, but the district council says it cannot intervene unless there is a health issue.

The large property at 79 Purnell St, known as Purnell House, once provided accommodation for students at what was then the Wanganui Technical College.

Built in 1931 as a boarding hostel, Purnell House has since become a rundown place of last resort for many people living in vulnerable situations.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said 277 complaints about the property had been made since 2009. These referred to issues with water leaks, odour, an overgrown section, noise and dog issues.

Some of these were passed onto the owner, Matthew Ngapeka, who had been criticised by members of the public for not making the necessary repairs.

The spokesperson said the appearance of the property was outside the scope of the council, which could only get involved if there was a potential health issue.

“The building has not been deemed insanitary or dangerous.”

The spokesperson said the property had a current building warrant of fitness, which would expire on April 1.

“An inspection is carried out by a qualified inspector each month and the warrant of fitness is renewed annually.”

Stuff Purnell House is a boarding home for those with nowhere else to go.

Ngapeka, who also provided emergency housing at another property in the city, did not answer calls when contacted for comment.

He also told a Stuff photographer outside Purnell House that media had previously treated him unfairly, and he was not prepared to speak.

He did say, however, that he had made some repairs to the property.

But Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe said the site was now an eyesore and without intervention it would eventually fail the conditions of its warrant of fitness.

The property was in a prominent location and had a rich history.

Tripe said the multipurpose site had the potential to be turned into residential housing or a retirement village, and its prominent location made it perfect for future planning.

He wanted to see Ngapeka “do it up” and use the property constructively.

“I don’t know what his future plans are, but the way it is, it’s not ideal.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff There have been 277 complaints made to the council about Purnell House since 2009.

In 2018, staff at the Whanganui Salvation Army spoke publicly about the state of Purnell House and said they would avoid referring clients there.

They said the home was “derelict” and questioned whether it was habitable.

At the time, Ngapeka stood by the standards of the home.

According to the council website, the property currently had a capital value of $2.4 million and land value of $2.15m, with an annual rates bill of $14,840.

The history of Purnell House

The neo-Georgian style building was designed by government architect John Thomas Muir to include an elongated main wing, an east wing and a further cross-shaped wing to the rear.

The rear wings are double storey, and the central section of the main wing is “U” shaped with an arched arcade on the ground floor.

There are french doors either side of the entry with fanlights, and at either end of the front two-storey section are shallow projecting wings with rectangular windows and fanlights matching the doors.

The windows have timber shutters and the tiled roofs are hipped.

Alexander Turnbull Library The Wanganui Technical College in 1929.

The 8½-hectare site was originally part of the city council reserve set aside for the town’s asylum. At the time, Purnell St was named Asylum Rd.

But the land was not required and remained vacant until 1927, when it was leased by the Technical College Board.

In 1980, the hostel closed and it was leased by the council to the Wanganui South Rotary Club. A trust was set up to manage the property.

The origins of the school go back to 1892 when the Technical School of Design opened. George Rees, who died in 1858, had left part of his estate for the “education of European children” in the area.

The college opened in 1911, and five years later it began taking boarders.

Sir James Parr, the minister of education, visited Whanganui in 1926 and decided to build Purnell House.

Plans for the hostel cost £16,000, and permission to build the site was granted in 1927.

Frank J Denton/Alexander Turnbull Library Boys work in the engineering classroom at the Wanganui Technical College in 1923. A tutor or teacher stands to the right with his hand on a lathe.

The foundation stone was laid in November 1928 by the prime minister, Gordon Coates, but it was premature as the plans were for a building of utilitarian and Spartan design.

When Harry Atmore became education minister he reviewed the plans, and, in September 1929, after an investigation into the stability of the Wanganui Technical College, he closed the school.

The college’s main building had two-storey brick walls of single thickness and one wall had developed a bulge.

The main building reopened in 1930 with its upper floor removed.

In December 1930, Atmore unveiled a new foundation stone. The £31,600 building, referred to as College Hostel, was opened by Robert Masters, who was the minister of education, in December 1931.

The hostel was expected to house up to 100 boys.

Apart from the strengthening of some walls in 1947, the masonry building was unreinforced and potentially vulnerable to earthquakes.