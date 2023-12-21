Rafting victim was much-loved and dedicated firefighter who'd 'drop everything to help others'

Alex Scarrow, who died in a rafting accident last weekend, was not one for staying still.

The 31-year-old “larrikin” was a keen outdoorsman, an able fencer and a dedicated volunteer firefighter who frequently dropped what he was doing and rushed away to help someone in trouble.

Scarrow died while rafting the Mohaka River in Hawke’s Bay with friends last Saturday. He was an adept rafter and kayaker and would raft the river about ten times a summer, his partner Abby Morley said.

He was born in Hamilton and attended Tararua College in Pahiatua. He arrived in the small settlement of Te Pohue, on the Napier-Taupō Road about 11 years ago, where he worked on a farm and met his partner.

A few years ago, Scarrow started his own business, Five Stag Fencing, and in June last year he and Morley moved to Te Waka farm, near Te Pohue, where he was employed as fencer general.

Supplied Alex was a keen outdoorsman, an able fencer and a dedicated volunteer firefighter.

“He was a keen fisher, hunter, trailbike rider, rafter, kayaker. Real outdoorsy... loved the hot weather and any excuse to crack open a cold beer,” Morley told Stuff.

“He was always active. The only time you’d see him inside was when he was asleep,” she said.

Scarrow joined the Te Pohue volunteer fire brigade not long after arriving in the settlement, and had been an integral and driving influence of the organisation over the past decade.

He was the brigade’s deputy controller and was about to take over as controller.

“The fire brigade was his life,” Morley said.

“Once he got into that, it was his focus. If anything to do with fire and emergency came up, everything else got stopped. Mind you, he was like that with other things too. If anyone called wanting a hand with something he’d say ‘yep, I’ll be round tomorrow’.

“As soon as the siren or his pager went off, he dropped everything and drove to the station and did what he had to do. That was car crashes, emergencies, First Aid, fires, all that.”

Stuff A rāhui has been placed on a section of the Mohaka River until Saturday. (File photo)

He was heavily involved in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I think he saw the fire brigade as something he could contribute to and make better,” said Abby, who was also a volunteer on the brigade,” Morley said.

“Until recently, the brigade had just one relatively old appliance. Alex fought for us to get new appliances and we’ve got two appliances now that are way better equipped. If it wasn’t for Alex we wouldn’t have them.”

He’d been a keen kayaker since he was a teenager and loved kayaking and rafting, she said.

“He’d go rafting about ten times a summer,” Abby said.

Morley’s mother Ivy said Alex was a dearly loved family member who would be greatly missed.

“He was larrikin, always pushing the limits, loved hunting, loved rafting, trail... anything dangerous really,” she said.

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money to assist with funeral costs.

His service will be held at the Te Pohue fire station on Friday at 11am.