Report on Havelock North flooding reveals 20 years of misunderstanding

A report on Cyclone Gabrielle flooding that swept through 42 properties in Havelock North has found there was a misunderstanding for 20 years around who was responsible for maintenance of flood mitigation.

The object of the report, by Tonkin+Taylor, was to ascertain what flood protection work would be required to protect the properties from a 1-in-a-100-year (1%AEP) flood, but it also included information on existing maintenance and governance arrangements.

The flooding occurred when the swollen Mangarau Stream burst out of its channel on the morning of February 14.

The report noted that responsibility for the stream and flood mitigation work was managed and operated by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) until 2003, when it was transferred to Hastings District Council (HDC).

The 2003 agreement between councils had proposed a memorandum of understanding “in relation to land ownership and responsibility... , along with assessing levels of service of drainage assets”.

Supplied The 42 properties in Havelock North affected by the flooded Mangarau Stream are in Category 2C.

But “it does not appear this work has been carried out, resulting in a misunderstanding of respective roles and responsibilities, particularly on private land,” the report said.

The Mangarau Stream was fed by the Mangarau dam, which sits on the western face of Te Mata Peak.

Of note in the report was that the Mangarau dam’s original design outflow was about 25 cubic metres per second, yet there were various parts of the channel of the Mangarau Stream that could not contain that amount of flow.

Emily Wheatley Flooding in Hawke's Bay as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle in February. (This video was first published in March, 2023)

One section of the channel only had a capacity for 12 cumecs.

The report listed a number of stream widening and maintenance/access improvements that would help improve the ability of the stream to deal with flooding of 25 cumecs. (noting that this was less than the estimated 35 cumecs coming out of the dam during Cyclone Gabrielle).

Supplied Mangarau Stream, Havelock North, during Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

These included constructing retaining walls and rock revetment walls, cutting the stream channel to increase capacity, upgrading a bridge, and deconstructing some weirs.

The estimated cost of construction only (ie not including resource consents, land acquisition, community engagement etc) was put at $4.3 million.

The report said maintenance on the streambed in recent years had been “limited and largely in a responsive fashion to sediment or debris build up”, and listed three limiting factors as:

- legal access along the stream as HDC didn’t own land along the stream and didn’t have any legal tool such as an easement to access the area.

- no obvious access points to the stream.

- a lack of understanding by HDC about its ability to access and undertake work on private land under various laws.

Supplied Concept plan of work proposed on Mangarau Stream, Havelock North.

The report recommended that HDC investigated and addressed these issues.

HDC’s three waters manager Steve Cave said the council would now prepare work plans based on the report’s recommendations. It would also prepare a business case which was required to unlock $10m of Crown funding.

The Mangarau dam was built in the early 1980s and Cave said it was hard to know, given record-keeping standards of the time and different controlling authorities involved, what sort of consideration had gone into whether the stream was capable of coping with a 1:100 year flood.

Due to various factors, including the fact there hadn’t been a 1:100 year flood for decades that would enable any theoretical understanding of the stream’s performance, “it is very complicated to ensure that every inch of the stream is capable of maintaining a 1% AEP within its banks”, he said.

HBRC’s asset management group manager Chris Dolley said the 2003 agreement ”is clear in its delineation of responsibilities”.

The agreement had been discussed at a meeting between senior staff of both councils in July this year and it was agreed then that “HDC would continue to operate and maintain the Havelock North streams”, Dolley said.