Dunedin couple's 'unreal' $8.25 million Lotto Powerball win

This is the eighteenth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.

An early Christmas celebration with family turned out to be a life-changing moment for a Dunedin couple who won $8.35 million with Lotto's Powerball.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, decided to check their lotto tickets while enjoying a BBQ with friends and family.

“We got our MyLotto Apps out and checked, and our friends all joked they’d have to go to work on Monday,” the man said.

“But when we checked our ticket, we saw we were a Major Prize Winner. We thought we might have won $1,000 or something.

“We pressed the button to claim, and all of a sudden, we saw all these zeros!” the man said.

“I just about fell over. We couldn’t believe it – and neither could our family. My sister thought we’d won $8.25,” the woman added.

“We definitely checked it more than once to make sure.”

They were the eighteenth winner of the 2023 Powerball First Division, with the highest win of $37.125m recorded from Paraparaumu on August 16.

The couple plans to keep working as they really “enjoy their jobs”. However, they believe the lotto win would make their lives more comfortable by enabling them to do more of what they had wished for in life.

“[...] Now we can do all the things on our bucket list. We don’t have to worry about the small things – this will make life more comfortable,” the man said.

The lucky couple plan to travel overseas and help their family and friends with their win.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday 9 December.