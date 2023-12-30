The prominent New Zealand figures in our New Year honours

Football Ferns co-captains Ali Riley and Ria Percival speak about the excitement of playing at a home FIFA Women's World Cup

An 87-year-old dancer, a local historian preserving the memories of our war veterans, the Californian who led our nation’s female football team – these are just some of the figures among our New Year Honours.

Receiving the honour of Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit is the Ambassador of New Zealand to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, for services as a Member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Dr Scott Macfarlane, a former paediatric oncologist of 45 years, will also receive the honour for services to health, as will actor, writer and director Ian Mune OBE, of Sleeping Dogs, Goodbye Pork Pie and Came a Hot Friday, for services to film, television and theatre.

Women to be made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit include Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer, for services to football governance, as well as businesswoman Pania Tyson-Nathan MNZM (Rongomaiwahine), for services to Māori and business.

Sport

Football Ferns captain Alexandra “Ali” Riley and midfielder Ria Percival will be made Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to football.

Lynne Cameron / www.photosport.n Captain Ali Riley of the Football Ferns.

The president of New Zealand Football, Johanna Wood, will be made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to football governance.

Olympic gymnast Theodora Götz will be an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to gymnastics.

Medicine

To be made Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Professor Brian Anderson will be honoured for services to paediatrics and anaesthesia, as will Dr Vanessa Beavis, for services to anaesthesia.

SUPPLIED Sexual and reproductive health specialist, Dr Simon Snook.

Magma Healthcare leader Dr Simon Snook will be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to reproductive health.

Arts

Those to be made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit include master carver Clive Fugill (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Rangi Wewehi), for services to Māori art, as well as composer and performer Tama Waipara (Ngāti Ruapani, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou), for services to Māori music and writer Clive David Hill MNZM, for services to literature (particularly children’s literature).

John Cowpland/Stuff Musician Tama Waipara (Ngāti Ruapani, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou).

Dancer Tupe Lualua will also be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts. as well as director and producer Makerita Urale, for services to Pacific arts.

Dancer Valerie ‘’Val’’ Deakin will be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to dance.

Māori leadership

Te Reo Māori advocate and educator Hana O’Regan (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha) will be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.

Tania Simpson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu), who became the first Māori director and a deputy chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 2014, will be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance and Māori.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Te Reo Māori advocate and educator Hana O’Regan (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha).

A founder and director of Pūhoro STEM(M) Academy, Naomi Manu (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) will be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to STEM education and Māori.

Rowena Tana, chair of the Ngāti Hine Health Trust, will receive The Queen’s Service Medal for services to the Māori community.

Police/Search and Rescue/Military

Youth Search and Rescue (YSAR Trust) founder and CEO Steve Campbell becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Search and Rescue.

For service to New Zealand Police, Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton will be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (as well as for services to the community), as will Senior Sergeant Karl Wilson, also for services to disaster victim identification and Search and Rescue.

Hamish McCrostie, a former member of the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (NZMSC) Snow and Avalanche Advisory Committee, will be an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to outdoor recreation and Search and Rescue.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Patrick Bronte, who has spent years interviewing war veterans on film.

The New Zealand Defence Force’s Major General Evan Williams will be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the organisation, while local historian Patrick Bronte will be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to military history.

Media

Award-winning journalists Barbara Dreaver and Phil Gifford will both be made Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit – Dreaver for services to investigative journalism and Pacific communities, and Gifford for services to broadcasting and sports journalism.

Supplied Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver from 1 News at 6pm.

Community support

Advocate Rosemary Wilkinson will be made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the blind and vision impaired community.

Advocate Phil Humphreys will be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with disabilities and sport, as will former Housing Minister Maryan Street, for services as a Member of Parliament and to human and democratic rights.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Maryan Street, a former Labour MP.

Graeme Dingle Foundation co-founder Jo-anne Wilkinson MNZM will be a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to youth.