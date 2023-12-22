Shellfish off the Christmas menu in some regions

A shellfish biotoxin warning has been issued for the west coast of Northland.

A high risk of paralytic shellfish toxins has taken shellfish off the Christmas menu on the west coast of Northland.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish gathered from Tauroa Point to Glinks Gully, including the Herekino, Whangape and Hokianga Harbours.

“Routine tests on seawater from Hokianga Harbour have shown very high levels of toxin-producing phytoplankton,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

“This is very likely to cause shellfish to contain paralytic shellfish toxins over the safe limit.”

Affected shellfish include bivalve shellfish such as mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles and scallops, as well as pūpū (cat’s eyes), Cook’s turban and kina (sea urchin).

Cooking the shellfish does not remove the toxin, Arbuckle said.

Shellfish feed on phytoplankton (microscopic algae) but if the algae are toxic, then toxins can build up in the shellfish and make them poisonous.

Warnings are in place in other ports of the North Island and the inner Queen Charlotte Sound in Marlborough Sounds.

Ministry of Primary Industries/Supplied A shellfish biotoxin alert is in place for the East Coast and part of Hawkes Bay.

A warning of elevated levels of paralytic shellfish toxins is in place from Cape Runaway down to Wairoa River mouth. While the warning for the Hawke’s Bay region has been reduced after testing showed a drop in paralytic shellfish toxins to safe levels in some areas.

However, local councils still have a shellfish-collection warning in place from Te Awanga to Bay View due to harmful viruses and bacteria.

Warnings about shellfish gathering remain in place for Kawhia and Blackpool and Surfdale Beaches on Waiheke Island.

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning usually appear within 10 minutes to three hours of eating and may include numbness and a tingling around the mouth, face, hands, and feet; difficulty swallowing or breathing; dizziness and headache; nausea and vomiting; diarrhoea; and paralysis and respiratory failure and, in severe cases, death.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Warnings of toxic shellfish are in place for parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island.

Finfish are not included in this public health warning, but NZFS advises people to gut the fish and discard the liver before cooking.

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed, its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.