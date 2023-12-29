NZ News Live: Heavy rain warnings in Nelson, Westland and Mount Taranaki

06:26, Dec 29 2023
MetService
Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are already in place including areas that are popular with trampers so keep up with the latest forecasts before heading out to work off that Christmas feed.

All of the updates on breaking news around New Zealand.

Breaking news: This story is developing.
Stuff
Breaking news: This story is developing.