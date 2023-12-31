NZ News Live: 'unresponsive' man airlifted to hospital after group swept out to sea at Bethells Beach

21:27, Dec 31 2023

All of the updates on breaking news around New Zealand.

Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Christchurch and Canterbury Plains, in place until midnight.
Stuff
Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Christchurch and Canterbury Plains, in place until midnight.