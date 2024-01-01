NZ News Live: Two males found 'unresponsive' in vehicle in Manurewa

11:01, Jan 01 2024

All of the updates on breaking news around New Zealand.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff
Fireworks at the Sky Tower in Auckland, where the rain held off for the big show
Police have cordoned off Addington Ave, Manurewa, Auckland after ambulance officers treated and transported two patients in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Police have cordoned off Addington Ave, Manurewa, Auckland after ambulance officers treated and transported two patients in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.