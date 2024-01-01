news
National
NZ News Live: Two men found with gunshot wounds in vehicle in South Auckland
Stuff Reporters
11:01, Jan 01 2024
All of the updates on breaking news around New Zealand.
LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff
Fireworks at the Sky Tower in Auckland, where the rain held off for the big show
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Police have cordoned off Addington Ave, Manurewa, Auckland after ambulance officers treated and transported two patients in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.
