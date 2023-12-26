Santa got it wrong! Thousands take to Trade Me to sell unwanted Christmas gifts

An unwanted gift that stands out in the Trade Me listings is “Bag of Dicks” sold for only $10.

Santa doesn’t always get it right. Thousands of unwanted gifts are turning up on Trade Me a day after Christmas Day.

Upset recipients and buyers straight away put on sale their unwanted Christmas presents on Trade Me, with 5,000 items already listed by 10am on Boxing Day.

Some unwanted gifts included a $500 Cast iron chicken, a Merida bike purchased for someone who doesn’t know how to ride one and men’s perfume mistakenly purchased by woman’s partner.

A bag of dicks has edible gummy penises that can be gifted anonymously anywhere in the world.

Supplied/Supplied The seller takes to Trade Me after purchasing a Merida bike as a Christmas gift for someone who doesn’t know how to ride.

Trade Me spokesperson Tiana Barns told Stuff the listings did not seem to be unwanted Christmas gifts.

“Any seller can select the unwanted gifts tick box when listing their item today.

“We reckon this seller thought these lollies would make a few Kiwis laugh.”

Supplied/Supplied Trade Me says the listings do not seem to be unwanted Christmas gifts.

Barns said demand for unwanted gifts had taken off too, with thousands of Kiwi searching for a bargain and trying to complete their Christmas wish list.

“Kiwis love to jump onsite on Boxing Day and check out which presents didn’t make the cut.

“Last year, we saw 131,000 searches for ‘unwanted gifts’ on Boxing Day alone. This year is shaping up much the same with over 30,000 thousand searches flooding the site since Christmas day.

“We expect to see thousands of these unwanted gifts listed onsite over the coming days.”

Trade Me recently surveyed over 5,000 Kiwis and found almost half of Kiwi typically receive at least one unwanted gift on the biggest gift-giving day of the year.

Supplied/Supplied A collectable sold as an unwanted Christmas gift by a seller on Trade Me.

Barns said, “almost half of respondents [44%] said they receive at least one dud every Christmas.”

Barns said the survey showed Kiwis had a number of ways to deal with the unfortunate gifts they receive.

“Kiwis said their most common solution for unwanted presents is to regift, resell or donate to charity.”

“In 2022, 10 percent of Kiwis told us they sell their unwanted Christmas gifts, but in 2023, that figure nearly doubled with 19 percent planning to list any duds they received this year.

“If you’re thinking about listing an unwanted Christmas gift on Trade Me, make sure to tick the ‘unwanted gift’ box when you’re listing your item onsite.”