Video of Christmas Day shark sighting at Port Taranaki not enough to keep people out of water

A blow-up shark was the only one sighted by swimmers at Ngamotu Beach in New Plymouth on Boxing Day.

A Christmas Day shark sighting at a popular New Plymouth swimming beach wasn’t enough to keep people out of the water as the temperature soared on Boxing Day.

The video of the shark fin lazily swimming between the lee breakwater and the Port Taranaki reclamation at Ngamotu Beach was posted onto the New Plymouth Community Facebook page on Christmas Day with the caption: Down at the end of the wharf right now. Dolphin or Shark?! Tide coming in.

The video quickly attracted hundreds of comments with some speculating the fin belonged to a great white, or a bronze whaler, or a basking shark.

On Boxing Day many people who were fishing, kayaking or swimming in the area had seen the video, with some attracted to the area in the hope they would get a glimpse of the mysterious fin themselves.

Karla Takerei, who had recently purchased a kayak to fish in the port area, went to the reclamation area for her chance to see the shark.

“But we couldn’t see it. Instead we saw all these birds dive bombing,” she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Eric Macdonald, 12, and Ryda Orchard, 13, had heard about the shark sighting but had not seen anything themselves.

For fisher Ryda Orchard, 13, the video meant his grand ambitions for Boxing Day were curtailed and he was restricted to trying his luck on the fishing jetty.

“My mum won’t let me go on the kayak because of the shark,” he said.

Fellow fisher Eric Macdonald, 12, said he had caught a reef shark and a 7kg barracuda at the port, but had not seen a large shark.

“I think it’s just a thresher shark. I don’t think it is going to get anyone.”

Other fishers on the lee breakwater had also seen the video but had little luck with shark spotting.

Several people swimming at the beach said they were aware of the video but were not concerned about being in the water.

LISA BURD/Stuff The video appeared to show the shark swimming about 300m from Ngamotu Beach.

Protected from the open ocean by Port Taranaki breakwaters, Ngamotu Beach is popular with families, kayak fishers and paddleboarders.

While there were notably few people swimming on a day when the temperature hit close to 23 degrees, many others had taken to the water on paddle boards, kayaks, small boats and jet skies.

The Department of Conservation did not have an expert on hand to identify the type of shark in the video, but a spokesperson said there were 66 types of shark found in New Zealand waters.

Sightings peaked over spring and summer as more people headed to the beach.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Several swimmers said they were not worried about the presence of sharks, but the area was notably quieter than usual.

They said if people encountered a shark while swimming or diving and could not identify it or were unfamiliar with shark behaviour, they should leave the water quickly, with as little commotion as possible and let other beach goers know.

Panicked, jerky movements could make the shark think you were injured or drowning and therefore easy prey, they said.

The sighting comes days after dozens of swimmers were asked to leave the water at popular Auckland swimming beach Long Bay following a shark sighting.

Last week a 21-year-old woman was injured in a night time shark attack while in knee-deep water at a Southland holiday sport.

Large marine animals often drop in at port.

In the past it has been visited by a pod of orcas, a grey whale and in 2009 a dolphin, dubbed Hamish, took up a brief residence in the area.